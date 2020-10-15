Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Up 3.7%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

