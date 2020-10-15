NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NervGen Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. NervGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

