Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Acquires A$29,998.90 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Ross Norgard purchased 13,043 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.90 ($21,427.79).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nearmap alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Ross Norgard sold 4,178,046 shares of Nearmap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.98), for a total transaction of A$11,573,187.42 ($8,266,562.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.71.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.