National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSA. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

NSA opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.15 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

