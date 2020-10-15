National Bank Financial Raises Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

TSE NPI opened at C$42.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.02.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

