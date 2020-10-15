Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 210 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $15,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02.

On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $71,951.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. Analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Natera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

