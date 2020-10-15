Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

NK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NK stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nantkwest by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nantkwest by 150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

