Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 5.2%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,853,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,326,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

