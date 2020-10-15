N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.