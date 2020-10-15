Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Murphy USA stock opened at $127.78 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

