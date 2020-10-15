M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.