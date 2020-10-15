Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) & HL Acquisitions (OTC:LPRO) Financial Review

Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mr. Amazing Loans alerts:

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Amazing Loans $1.36 million 1.15 -$2.36 million N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Amazing Loans -156.25% -49.46% -48.90% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mr. Amazing Loans and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Amazing Loans 0 0 0 0 N/A HL Acquisitions 0 0 7 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Amazing Loans Company Profile

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Amazing Loans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Amazing Loans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.