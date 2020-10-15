mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.
About mPhase Technologies
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.