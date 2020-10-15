mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

