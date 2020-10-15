Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola is well positioned to boost its mission-critical communications services in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. An attractive portfolio for a large addressable market is a major tailwind. The successful integration of CommandCentral Aware software with Avigilon Blue — its cloud video security platform — enables public safety agencies to better manage and monitor video feeds and camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, the coronavirus-induced pandemic is likely to erode the overall demand, thereby hampering its long-term growth to some extent. Adverse currency translations pose a headwind for Motorola as it generates significant revenues outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet position is another major concern for the company.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.93.

MSI opened at $166.92 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

