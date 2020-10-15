Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Morphic Holding has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $841.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

