Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Morphic Holding has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $841.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
