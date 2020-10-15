Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Electrolux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Electrolux stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.