Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Electrolux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Electrolux stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
