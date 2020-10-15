Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.69 ($37.28).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €22.31 ($26.25) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.