Morgan Stanley Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

