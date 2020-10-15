Morgan Stanley Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $194.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASND. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.