Morgan Stanley Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $34.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 415.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714,680 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 19.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 793,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

