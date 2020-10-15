Morgan Stanley Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $203.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

WSO opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Watsco by 12.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

