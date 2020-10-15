Morgan Stanley Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BPMC stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,101 shares of company stock worth $4,023,278 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

