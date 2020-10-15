Morgan Stanley Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $121.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.
Shares of ALXN stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.