Morgan Stanley Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $121.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

