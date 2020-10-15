Morgan Stanley Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $263.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $238.47 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

