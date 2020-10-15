Morgan Stanley Boosts Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $270.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.44.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.21. Beigene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $822,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,423,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,780,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $6,613,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,991,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,727,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,970 shares of company stock worth $107,260,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.