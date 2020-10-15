Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.43.

JFrog stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

