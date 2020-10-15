Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

