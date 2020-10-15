Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.
American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.
About American Well
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.