Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €68.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

HEI stock opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.70. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

