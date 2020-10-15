Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

