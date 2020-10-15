Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.88.

MNST opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

