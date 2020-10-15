Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

