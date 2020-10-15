Mizuho Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Mizuho currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

