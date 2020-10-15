Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.17 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.17 ($1.10). Approximately 1,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.02.

About Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

