MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MOFG stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.