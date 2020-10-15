Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

