Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

