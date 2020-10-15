Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 410,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 108,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.