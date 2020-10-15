Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.