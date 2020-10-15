Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

MU stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

