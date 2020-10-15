Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 426.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCRO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £11,375.88 ($14,862.66). Also, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,134.83).

MCRO opened at GBX 246.51 ($3.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68). The company has a market capitalization of $807.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.70.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

