MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $11.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

