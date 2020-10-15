Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading Up 5%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 240,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

About Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

