Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker Sells 10,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

