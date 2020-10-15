Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

MTCR opened at $11.01 on Monday. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

About Metacrine

There is no company description available for Metacrine, Inc.

