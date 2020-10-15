Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 61.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

