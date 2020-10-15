Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

