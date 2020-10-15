Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) Head-To-Head Review

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Condor Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 11.29 $374.68 million $1.30 14.03 Condor Hospitality Trust $61.05 million 0.46 -$5.05 million $0.94 2.47

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust. Condor Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and Condor Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75 Condor Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Condor Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Condor Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.41% 6.29% 2.95% Condor Hospitality Trust -27.70% -15.55% -4.95%

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Condor Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Condor Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

