Maryse Belanger Acquires 300,000 Shares of Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) Stock

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) Director Maryse Belanger purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. Sherritt International Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

