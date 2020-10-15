Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 5.5% Higher

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 194,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 194,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.
The stock has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
