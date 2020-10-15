Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 5.5% Higher

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 194,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 194,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

The stock has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

