Marc Swanson Sells 8,936 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

